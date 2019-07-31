Pokemon Teases New Surprising Pokemon Mascots

Pokemon is good at plenty of things, but there is one the brand really excels at. Sure, The Pokemon Company is great with anime and all, but its mascot game is on another level. Over the years, fans have seen mascots like Pikachu go viral time and again. So it is easy to see why netizens are rather hyped for one Pokemon announcement.

After all, it seems like Pokemon is about to launch two new mascots, and fans can figure out which creatures are getting the makeover next.

Recently, Japan’s Iwate prefecture took to Twitter to tease the good news. After getting its own Geodude mascot earlier in the year, the prefecture is poised to debut some new mascots like Sudowoodo and Alolan Geodude.

“[Geodude] will greet you on August 1 (Thur) in front of the prefectural office with his friends,” the tweet reads. “These friends are appearing for the first time!”

As you can see above, the tweet shows off the silhouettes of both newcomers. Geodude is in the center with a blacked-out outline of Sudowoodo to the left. Over to the right, fans can see Geodude once more, but he has some hairs sticking from the top of his head. Fans will recognize this as the Alolan Geodude that Pokemon: Sun and Moon introduced several years back.

For those curious about the mascots and their ties to Iwate, the prefecture adopted Geodude awhile back. Iwate chose the creature as the Pokemon is a Rock-type which goes by Iwa in Japan. The prefectural campaign gave Geodude his own music video which features friends like Sudowoodo. Other Rock-type Pokemon are seen in the video too, so there is a chance more will come to Iwate before long. And before fans know it, the prefecture will have collected more mascots than it knows what to do with.

