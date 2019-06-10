Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution to Screen at Anime Expo 2019

Pokemon has had a big year in 2019, and it seems the series only plans to grow as the summer moves in. There are only a few weeks keeping the franchise from its next anime feature, and it seems The Pokemon Company has big plans in store for the film at Anime Expo 2019.

After all, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be screened at the event with some very special guests.

Early today, an announcement confirmed Anime Expo 2019 will host an exclusive screening of the upcoming Pokemon anime feature.

“[Anime Expo] is thrilled to host an exclusive screening of Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution during Anime Expo (AX) 2019. The newest animated Pokemon movie will debut at 3:30 p.m. July 4 in the Main Events Hall B. AX, North America’s largest celebration of Japanese pop culture, runs from July 4–7 (with a Pre-Show Night on July 3) at the Los Angeles Convention Center,” the press release revealed.

According to this update, Pokemon will be one of the event’s first premieres. Anime Expo will host the exclusive screening on July 4 which marks the event’s first full day following its pre-show on July 3. So, fans will want to make sure they mark out time to attend this special showing.

Not only will the film itself be screened, but The Pokemon Company plans to bring guests who worked on the movie to Anime Expo 2019. The press release says “several special guests and talented Japanese voice actors involved with the movie will attend the screening”, but no specific talent has been revealed yet.

As for what this film will be about, it seems to be an almost 1:1 remake of the first ever Pokemon movie which debuted back in 1999. Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be done entirely with CGI, and its first trailers revealed the return of classic characters like Ash, Misty, Brock, and even Armored Mewtwo.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12 in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be any official confirmation as to whether or not this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, but every new look and trailer has been strongly implying this so far.