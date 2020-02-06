Japanese Snow Festival Honors Pokemon, My Hero Academia, and More

Throughout history, there have been some amazing statues created using Ice Sculptures and sometimes fashioned using chainsaws. While we doubt this was the case with the snow sculptures featured here that honor the likes of Pokemon and My Hero Academia, creating some amazing designs for these insanely popular anime franchises. Now, anime fans have shared some of the photos from a recent Japanese Snow Festival that takes the creative endeavor and creates some amazing work for a number of different anime series.

Both My Hero Academia and Pokemon are hitting the heights of their popularity, with the latter having existed for decades longer than the story of Izuku Midoriya and the students at UA Academy. The fourth season of the world of super heroes has gained a huge audience of anime fans while a brand new season of Ash Ketchum is touted as a golden age for the pocket monsters, with our favorite trainer taking a victory lap following his win in the Alola League Tournament.

Two Twitter Users shared the numerous photos from the recent Japanese Snow Festival, showing off some amazing work that honors characters such as All Might, Vulpix, and a number of other anime protagonists that have found their way into the hearts and minds of audiences around the country:

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.