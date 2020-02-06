Pokemon Funko Pops Add Pichu, Vulpix, Mewtwo, and Mr. Mime

Up until this point, Funko has been very stingy with their mainline Pokemon Pop figure releases. Since July of 2018, we've only seen Pop figures of Pikachu, Squirtle, Eevee, Charmander, and Bulbasaur (with exclusive variants). At that rate, it will be a very long time before Funko gets through the original 151 Pokemon lineup. However, they took a big leap towards that goal today with the release a proper wave that includes four new figures.

Oh yes, Pokemon / Funko fans will likely lose their minds over the addition of Pichu, Vulpix, Mewtwo (who's celebrating a birthday today!), and Mr. Mime. If you are one of those fans, you can pre-order all four of the figures here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99 each with shipping slated for April. If you missed Pikachu, Squirtle, Eevee, Charmander, and Bulbasaur, you can find most of them here on Amazon or here at Walmart with discounts.

However, you'll need to hit up eBay for the rarer, sold-out exclusives which include the original Pikachu and 10-inch variants from Target, the flocked Squirtle and Pikachu Pops from GameStop, and the figures in The Pokemon Center's A Day With Pikachu lineup.

In other big Funko news, a new Dragon Ball Z Pop featuring Goku eating noodles was released earlier this week as an Amazon exclusive. You can reserve a Goku Eating Noodles Funko Pop here on Amazon with shipping slated for February 29th while they last. At the time of writing, this Goku Pop figure is the #2 best-selling toy on Amazon so you might want to grab one sooner rather than later.

