This Pokemon Cosplay Cures All Ailments with Nurse Joy

The latest Pokemon anime series has shaken things up quite a bit as the anime has not really explored the new Galar region introduced in Pokemon Sword and Shield as initially expected. But that's not the only notable change that the newest series has made to the anime. Not only has the anime shifted its focus to a new hero, Go, for the most part, but they have included several new characters across the board. But even with all of these additions, there are some notable mainstays that have not made as many appearances in the anime this season.

Although Ash and Go have had their home base set up in Professor Sakuragi's lab in the Kanto region, they have not really explored the towns much like you'd expect to. Each new episode takes them to a new region and new adventures, but they never quite make their way to Pokemon Centers as much as they should. That means there's not enough Nurse Joy!

Luckily artist @tniwe (who you can find on Instagram here) is here to cure those Nurse Joy ailments with an adorable cosplay of everyone's favorite Pokemon physician. Even included are an even cuter plush Chansey and Pikachu to top it all off! Check it out below:

Nurse Joy has been a cemented character of the anime franchise from the very first series. She briefly appeared in the sixth episode of the newest anime when Go's Scorbunny was poisoned, but that was the only appearance from the character thus far. But with only 11 episodes of the series down thus far, there are still plenty of opportunities for Pokemon Center visits!

The newest season hasn't been as battle heavy, but that's gearing up to change soon as the series gets closer to fine tuning what it's major goal is for the rest of the anime. But what do you think? Where do you think Nurse Joy is right now? What's your favorite Nurse Joy look? Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.