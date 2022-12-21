Pokemon: What We Know About the Anime's New Protagonists

Pokemon's anime is getting ready to officially say goodbye to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years, and it's moving forward with two new young trainers who are starting from the beginning of their own adventure next! The 25th Anniversary brought with it one of the most monumental anime releases in recent memory as Pokemon Journeys served as the climax for Ash's two decade and a half long travels through the Pokemon world in his quest to become a Pokemon Master. Now that he's become a world champion and has very little to actually strive for next (as least narratively), it's time for him to move on.

The Pokemon anime has announced that it will be continuing with a brand new series next year following the end of a special event series where the franchise will be saying goodbye to Ash for good. As for the two new trainers at the center of it all, the first details have been revealed about what fans can expect to see from its new trainers leading the anime into the future from now on.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

Who Are Pokemon's New Lead Trainers?

Pokemon's next anime will be kicking off in 2023 following the end of Pokemon Journeys, and it's been revealed that the two new trainers at the center of it all will be named Liko and Roy in the Japanese language release of the series. An international release date has yet to be set for the new series, and that also means that the English language names for the central duo have yet to be confirmed as well. What has been confirmed, however, is that they will be joined by Paldea's new Starters.

Their lead Pokemon will be the Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not these two will have some kind of ties to Ash or any of the other previous characters, but they will have a run in with a shiny Rayquaza. The franchise will be moving forward with these new trainers at least for this next era of the anime, so now it just remains to be seen what they get into when it launches next year!

