Pokemon Debuts First Trailer for Next Anime Series: Watch

After 25 years, Pokemon is ready to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and kick off a whole new era of anime and fans have gotten the first look at what is coming our way next with the first trailer for the long running franchise's next big anime series! Now that Ash has officially become the champion of the world and is closer than ever to becoming a proper Pokemon Master, it's time for the anime series to move on and find a new core group of heroes to follow as they begin their own journey into the Pokemon world.

With Pokemon Journeys officially closing the book on Ash Ketchum's long journey early next year, the anime will be moving on with a new series airing overseas next year. This new series will feature two new protagonists at the center as they are joined by their respective partners, the three Paldea Starter Pokemon, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly from the most recently releases Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out the first look at Pokemon's big anime future below:

How to Watch Pokemon's Next Anime Series

Kicking off some time in April 2023 following the end of Ash Ketchum's goodbye event anime series, Pokemon's next anime currently does not have an official title just yet. There has also yet to be any international release plans announced for this new era of the series, but what has been revealed is that the new leads will be a young girl named Liko, and a boy named Roy. These are the names for the heroes in the Japanese release as well, so things could change when it gets an official International release.

Along with Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco by their side, these two new heroes will also be crossing paths with a shiny Rayquaza as they begin their big journey too. There have been lots of theories already about their potential connection with Ash, but we'll be finding out a lot more when this next phase of the anime kicks off its run next Spring.

