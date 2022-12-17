Pokemon Announces Ash's Farewell Anime With Special Trailer, Poster

Pokemon is finally saying farewell to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years of the anime, but the franchise has announced that the long time Pokemon Master will be getting a special goodbye series next year with a special new trailer and poster hyping up fans for the grand finale! Pokemon Journeys was increasingly looking like a victory lap for Ash as following his first League Championship win in Sun and Moon, he ended up becoming the champion of the entire world. So there were a lot of questions fans had about what the anime could possibly do for Ash in order to continue his adventures.

As it turns out, Pokemon's anime really isn't interested in continuing with Ash after he became the champion. Although his journey to becoming a Pokemon Master still is technically far from over, we won't get to see him in the anime for that much longer. Beginning in January in Japan, the Pokemon anime franchise will be saying goodbye to Ash Ketchum with a special farewell event series that wraps up his 25 year long story across many of the regions we have been introduced to. Check out the trailer for Ash's final chapter in the video above, and poster below:

How to Watch's Ash Ketchum's Final Pokemon Anime

Ash Ketchum's final chapter will kick off as part of Pokemon Journeys' final slate of episodes. Beginning on January 13th in Japan (without an international date as of this writing, unfortunately), this will be an 11 episode special event that will see Ash working through his thoughts on his entire journey thus far while he tries to figure out what he wants to do for the future. It's teasing a complete goodbye by going all the way back to his notable Kanto adventures too with big returns from mainstays like Misty and Brock.

It's yet to be revealed exactly what fans can expect to see from Ash's final journey in the anime, but this goodbye will certainly be an emotional time for those fans who have actually been keeping track of Ash through his 25 years. But now it's time to move into the future, so how do you feel about the Pokemon anime saying goodbye to Ash at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!