Pokemon’s New Generation Meets JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure In This Mash-Up

Team Yell is a brand new team of distractions that will be plaguing the world of Pokemon in the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, Pokemon: Sword and Shield. The loud, boisterous team residing in the Galar region are pulling for the Pokemon trainer Marnie to become the greatest of them all and will do anything they can to stop you from achieving your dream. One Reddit fan has decided to merge the world of Sword and Shield with that of Golden Wind, adding a brand new “bizarre” member to Team Yell.

Reddit User MarMar46 has added the Enemy Stand User Pesci, who had the strange ability to create a fishing line that could eliminate his enemies as the hook would move into and up their skin, to the garrish group of Marnie fans in Team Yell:

Pesci blocked the path of Giorno Giovanna and his friends as he was a member of the LA Squadra Esecuzioni, the assassin group that usually did the wetwork for the villainous mafia group, Passione. In their attempt to stage a coupe, this antagonist ensemble attempted to bring down Diavolo by any means necessary and take the mob for themselves. Luckily for Diavolo, he still had Bucciarati and the gang attempting to protect him, bringing them into direct conflict with Pesci and his friends.

As mentioned earlier, Pesci’s Stand, Beach Boy, created an ethereal fishing line for the no neck fiend to eliminate opponents in his way. Attacking Giorno’s gang with his best friend Prosciutto and his Stand of Grateful Dead, which artifically aged everyone in his vicinity, Pesci was eventually killed thanks to Bruno’s Stand of Zipperman. Zipperman managed to take Pesci apart and throw his body parts into a river, killing the villain instantly.

Team Yell would certainly get a power boost from adding this Stand wielder to their ranks, though we’d wonder if his Stand, Beach Boy, would allow him to join in any tournaments on his own if he could convince the judges that it was a Pokemon itself.

What do you think of this amalgam that brings together JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Pokemon? Could a Stand technically be counted as a Pokemon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Stands!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.