Pokemon Premiere Revisits Ash’s Adorable Pre-Trainer Days

While the newest Pokemon series acts as a story to take us down the new path in Ash’s life as a Pokemon champion, it also gives us brand new insight into our famous trainer’s past. The most recent, and first, episode of the new series followed a younger Ash Ketchum, years before he became a trainer himself, attempting to learn as much as he could about pocket monsters and generally excited beyond belief at everything to do with them. It’s clear that Ketchum came from humble beginnings but his love for these mysterious creatures was the most important part of his journey as a trainer.

Twitter User TheEndlessZero shared the specific scene wherein Ash begs his mother to attend a day camp with Professor Oak (Oakido) wherein the scientist takes a group full of children into the woods to show them the magical world of pocket monsters and the various abilities they hold:

Ash’s enthusiasm unfortunately wasn’t enough to overcome his inability to wake up on time, with Ketchum oversleeping the camp and completely missing out on the adventure that Professor Oak, Gou, and Koharu enjoyed. On their trek through the woods, Gou and Koharu managed to see the legendary, mystical pocket monster that is Mew, a flying, psychic cat with the ability to mimic both the powers and appearances of Pokemon around it. From this chance encounter, Gou swore to capture Mew some day.

The humans weren’t the only ones that were affected by this day, as a young Pichu had decided to leave its adopted Pokemon family as it saw itself as hindrance on the creatures around it due to its growth. Bidding his new family a fond farewell, Pichu evolved into Pikachu and eventually ran into Ash, starting off the journey that we now know today.

While the series will most likely be propelling us right into the modern day adventures of Ash and his new pal Gou, it was still a worthy detour to give us a better idea of who Ash was before his current journey and the problems he had when he was younger.

What did you think of this look into Ash Ketchum's early years?

Pokemon: The Series officially debuted November 17th in Japan, and its first episode was titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”