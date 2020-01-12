Frightening Pokemon Cosplay Makes Mimikyu Too Realistic

Although the Pokemon franchise has moved onto its next generation of its journey with new video game entries, anime, and feature films, there are still a ton of fan favorite Pokemon that fans would add to their party over others in a heartbeat. One such favorite is the adorable looking Mimikyu, but while it seems like it’d be a fun addition to your party…maybe things would be a lot different in Pokemon were brought into the real world. In fact, Mimikyu would be one of the more frightening transitions to reality rather than its cute facade in the anime and games would have you believe.

Luckily (and perhaps a little more unluckily), artist @patchwork_cosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) has provided a strong example of what Mimikyu would look like in the real world. As it drapes a cloth over itself in order to hide its true form, Mimikyu would probably be a lot more fearsome of an encounter than one expects. Check out the cool, but scary cosplay below!

Mimikyu is a ghost Pokemon that covers its true form with a rag as it’s apparently weakened to the sun, and seeing its true form would cause nothing but devastation. Choosing a Pikachu design in general, it seeks to make friends and thus earned the pitiable reputation among fans that it has now. But while it looks adorable in the main series, all of these elements tease a much more terrifying existence. This cosplay takes those ideas and makes the Pokemon one you wouldn’t want to see hanging about in a dark hallwayQ

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, and while this newest series has explored previous regions and fan favorites seen in the anime’s past — it has yet to bring Mimikyu back into the fold. But perhaps its return can be as scary and cool as this cosplay? This newest series is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing, unfortunately, but there’s still hope of a Mimikyu return regardless!

What do you think of this Mimikyu look? Is a more scary take on the Ghost Pokemon something you would want to see more in the main series?