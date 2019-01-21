This “Pokemon” Project Went Viral For Catching ‘Em All

Pokemon‘s one of the biggest multimedia franchises around, and this was clear right from the jump when the video game and original anime series originally debuted. But this has also led to some hilarious off-shoots of the franchise.

Fans often use the series to catch the attention for other causes, and one resurfaced attempt has gone viral for putting a whole new spin on the series’ “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” mantra. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As shared by Tigerkelly28 on Reddit, this hilarious sex-education bulletin board puts an unlikely spin on “Catch ‘Em All” with venereal diseases. Touting that one shouldn’t catch any of these particular maladies, there’s an uncomfortably hilarious juxtaposition of Ash and the Pokemon gang’s smiling faces with such adult matters. There’s a clue that this is probably an image from when the series was first making waves (given the quality and older Ash design). It just goes to show that Pokemania had truly taken over the world at the time.

Thankfully, the mainline Pokemon series has never taken cues from this particular billboard. Both the video game and anime franchise have continued to run strong throughout the years, and Pokemon is now more popular than it ever was. Although it still produces some hilarious off-shoots like a viral mishappen Pikachu from time to time, there are far more hits than misses these days.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”