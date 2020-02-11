These Sleepy Pokemon Plushes Are Too Cute

The three Pokemon starters introduced in the Nintendo Switch exclusive video game, Pokemon Sword And Shield, have become some of the most popular initial pocket monsters for trainers around the world. Sobble, Grookey, and Scorbunny have been three of the stand outs from the Galar Region, with the latter of the three becoming one of the biggest additions to the new season of the Pokemon anime as well. With the new friend to Ash Ketchum, Go, capturing a Scorbunny, it’s clear that these starters will only increase from popularity from here. Now, three new plushes allow cute versions of the pocket monsters to come home with trainers looking to add them to their roster!

The Galar Region didn’t just introduce these three new Pokemon, but several other new aspects to the Pokemon lore such as the idea of Gigantamax pocket monsters as well as the concept of the Wild Areas. In Galar, some Pokemon have the ability to become giant, far more powerful versions of themselves that trainers can utilize in battle and some wild creatures can make use of as they run without masters across the landscape. With the new Pokemon anime spin-off of Twilight Wings taking a more in-depth look into the Galar Region, it’s clear that this new land will offer trainers plenty of challenges.

Twitter User Pokejungle shared the three new sleepy plushes for Scorbunny, Grookey, and Scorbunny, that will be a part of the upcoming “Goodnight Friend” line of merchandise, giving us what are perhaps the cutest Pokemon merchandise we’ve seen in some time:

Here are the upcoming additions to Takara Tomy’s “Goodnight Friend” line: Grookey, Scorbunny and Sobble! Who wants to sleep next to one of these? 😪💤 pic.twitter.com/4aVefLFKf5 — ⚔️PokéJungle🛡 (@pokejungle) February 10, 2020

With the anime hinting at Ash Ketchum taking on the champion of Galar Region, Leon, we’re sure to see more of Scorbunny and the other two starters from Pokemon: Sword and Shield as the series marches forward!

Will you be picking up these adorable plushes when they arrive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.