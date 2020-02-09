New Pokemon Art Imagines Galar's Legendary Dogs

One of the most exciting aspects about Pokemon Sword and Shield's future DLC expansion, beyond the idea that maybe it'd make its way to the anime someday as well, is that it will be putting new region specific spins on the three Legendary Birds first introduced in the Kanto region. Like many of the older Pokemon in the new games, these three Legendaries will be getting much darker and more intense makeovers for their eventual Galar debut. There was also a cool tease that other Legendary Pokemon would be available in these new expansion areas as well, so what if they got makeovers too?

Artist @the_baldinosaur (who you can find on Twitter here) imagined just that with a cool Galar makeover for the three Legendary dogs introduced in the Johto region, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. As they are some of the most popular Legendaries following the original trio of birds, a full makeover would definitely be welcome for their return.

As @the_baldinosaur explains, the concept for this makeover taps into the sinister vibes from the Galar Legendary birds, and the artist even gave them fun type mixups too with Raikou being Dark/Electric, Suicune being Poison/Water, and Entei being Ghost/Fire. Check them out below:

Pokemon's newest anime series has yet to explore much of Galar, but that changes on an episode by episode basis. This means that if the Legendary dogs do get an official Galar makeover, they could feasibly make their way into the anime as there's no concrete storyline holding Ash and new hero Go from exploring wherever they want.

In fact, Ash has already made his return to the Johto region in a previous episode of the anime series and it featured the return of the Legendary bird Ho-Oh. Ash had a more direct reunion with the other Johto Legendary, Lugia, too. Ash has had a few confrontations with these beasts over the course of the franchise, but this would be brand new territory to explore!

But what do you think of these makeovers? Hope the Legendary Dogs make their way to the anime someday? Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.