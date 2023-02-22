Pokemon to Release Snorlax and Togepi Squishmallows This Spring

Oh, it's happening. It would put things lightly to say Pokemon's Squishmallow partnership has been a hit, so fans were hardly surprised this week when reports surfaced more plushes were on their way. Snorlax and Togepi will join the collection before long. And thanks to Jazwares, we have an approximate timeline for when these plushes will go live.

Following the new plush reveals, a representative for Jazwares told Polygon the items will be up for sale soon. Right now, Squishmallow expects the new plushes to hit shelves in Spring 2023. No specific retailer has been announced for the items, but fans are hopeful Snorlax and Togepi will appear in nationwide retailers. After all, Gengar and Pikachu can be bought right now at stores like Target, so we're keeping our fingers crossed.

Collectors have also not been told what sizes these new plushes will come in. Currently, Pokemon has 10-inch plushes available as well as 20-inch ones outside of its limited Pokemon Center run. Fans should know the bigger plushes sell out fast, and we can only assume Snorlax will make that demand all the worse. After all, the sleepy Pokemon is known for its huge body, so Pokemon fans will want to size up if they can with this plush.

Currently, pricing is not available for these new Pokemon Squishmallows, but fans assume retail will be similar to what we've seen before. Smaller plushes cost upwards of $15 USD while bigger squishes go for nearly $50. So if you are wanting to collect all four of these plushes, you better start saving up!

What do you think about these new additions to the Pokemon x Squishmallow collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.