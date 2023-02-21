Pokemon Fans Will See Ash Again, Anime Exec Confirms

Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master is only a few episodes away from coming to an end, and with its conclusion, we will see both Ash Ketchum and Pikachu stepping down from the roles as the anime adaptation's protagonists and handing the reins to new trainers Liko and Roy, In a new interview with anime director Kunihiko Yuyama, a co-founder of OLM who has played a major role in the continuing production of the television series, the executive confirms that this most likely won't be the last we see of Ash Ketchum.

If you're unfamiliar with the work of Yuyuama, the director first got his start in the anime industry in the 1970s, providing art for the anime series, Space Battleship Yamato, eventually becoming an executive director for the Pokemon anime adaptation. First helping to create the series in 1997, Kunihiko has stuck with the series, mostly as an executive director throughout the decades, following Ash and Pikacho over the course of their journey and helping to crown the protagonist the world champion during Pokemon Journeys' Masters 8 Tournament. In chatting with the Japanese publication, Otomedia, Kunihiko talked about Ash's current journey as well as hinting at the future of the television series.

Will Ash Ketchum Return?

During his interview with Otomedia, Kunihiko stated that he thinks we'll eventually see Ash return in the future, but didn't go into further details as the Pokemon trainer prepares to finally transition from being the anime adaptation's main hero to giving Liko and Roy their shot in the spolitght.

Aside from the introducing the possibility that it was only a matter of time before Ash returns, Yuyama also stated that he sees Ash as "forever ten years old" which might be hinting at the idea that we won't see Ketchum as an adult in the future of the series, with many fans running with the theory that the female trainer Liko might be the daughter of Ash down the line. Despite winning the world championship, it seems that Ash is still chasing the dream of becoming a Pokemon master and it will be introducing to see where the current season drops both him and Pikachu.

Via Dougasu