Pokemon Announces Pipulup and New Pikachu Squishmallows

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its reach has helped put anime on the spot. After all, Pokemon has its hands in all sorts of industries, and that includes merchandising. In fact, Pokemon has some of the hottest collectibles on the market right now thanks to Squishmallows, and the team are getting ready to add to their collection.

Yes, you read that right! Pokemon and Squishmallows have announced its next round of plushes. After bringing Snorlax and Togepi to fans, the team just confirmed plans to roll out a Piplup plush as well as a new Pikachu squish.

As you can see above, Piplup is getting its very own Squishmallow, and the starter is downright adorable. Squishmallows' cuddly shape suits the penguin perfectly, and as for Pikachu, he is getting a different plush entirely. This new squish shows Pikachu winking, so you can add this squish to the ones you currently own.

And of course, owning one of these Pokemon plushes is easier said than done. You can find Pikachu squishes relatively easily thanks to its stock at Target, but the other plushes aren't so available. Gengar still sells secondhand for upwards of $40 USD even months after release. Snorlax and Togepi sell for even more as they are the latest releases to drop from this collab, so you can bet Piplup will go for a lot. At this time, Squishmallows has not said when the two plushes will go live, but fans expect them to drop before the summer is out.

If you are still trying to nab a Pokemon Squishmallow, well – join the team. You can always track stock on these items online, but new product drops infrequently. The Pokemon Center does occasionally update stock on a whim, but as expected, these plushes sell out fast. The best bet you have at scoring a Pokemon x Squishmallow drop is by following stock notifiers on Twitter or Instagram. And if you aren't all that interested in scoring one of these plushes, you can find tons of other licensed Pokemon merchandise through The Pokemon Center website.

Do you want these new Pokemon plushes? Or are there other Squishmallows on your to-buy list?