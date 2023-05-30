Pokemon Cosplay Unleashes Pikachu's Biggest Poke Maniac

Pokemon has been around for decades now, and it has amassed an army of loyal fans. From its anime to its games, Pokemon has branched out into every vein of nerd culture. Of course, that includes cosplay as Pokemon is a top pick for fans wanting to hype their favorite fandom, and one cosplayer to their love of Pikachu to the next level during MomoCon's recent event.

Down in Atlanta, GA, the cosplayer Catherine Pikachu (CathachuPikachu) made waves with their cute tribute to Pokemon. The fan was photographed as one of Pikachu's biggest Poke Maniacs, and just one look at their outfit says it all. The massive cosplay is made up entirely of Pikachu, and we are kind of obsessed.

The high def pixels really accentuates my insanity. :3 #Pikachu #MomoCon #MomoCon2023 pic.twitter.com/Ww5jGf9j8Y — Catherine Pikachu (@CathachuPikachu) May 26, 2023

It seems the base of the cosplay comes to life courtesy of a Pikachu onesie complete with a hood. Dozens and dozens of Pikachu plushes are then sewn onto the onesie, and it is hard to decide which plush is best. One Pikachu is holding a pumpkin while another has a flower. Even Detective Pikachu made it into the mix here, and that is hardly all there is to this Poke Maniac piece. A Loungefly backpack and Pikachu suitcase complete the look, and there are even more plushes on the backside of this Pokemon cosplay.

"People like to take my picture for dome reason, and sometimes they take it with a super high quality camera," the cosplayer shared on Twitter along with a photo of their MomoCon look. "The high def pixels really accentuates my insanity."

Honestly? There is nothing insane here except a crazy good cosplay. This is the kind of outfit Poke Maniacs from the video games wish they could create. Sometimes less is more when it comes to cosplay, but this Pokemon piece proves that is not always the case. This Pikachu project gets ten stars from us, so here's to hoping Catherine Pikachu can find even more Kanto goods for their suit!

