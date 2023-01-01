Pokemon Squishmallows Are Starting to Appear in the Wild

Pokemon is gearing up for another big year in 2023, but right now, it seems fans just have one thing on their minds. Now that the holidays are done, all eyes are on Pokemon and its goodies. From video games to action figures, Pokemon has it all, and it seems like the brand's Squishmallows are finally appearing in the wild.

As you can see below, some lucky fans managed to spot Pokemon's new line of plushes in stores. For those who have not kept up with the Squishmallows saga, well – you should know it has been a wild journey. Last summer, fans were told Pokemon and Squishmallows were teaming up to release a line of huggable pillows. As you can imagine, fans were hyped given how popular both brands are, and that excitement grew when the collection sold out in minutes months ago.

Of course, Pokemon's line of Squishmallows hit the secondhand market, and prices were gouged ASAP. Pikachu and Gengar plushes were selling for absurd prices with some pillows going for $200 USD or higher ahead of the holidays. However, plenty of fans have been waiting for the Squishes to hit stores, and it seems some Walmarts are now getting stock.

As you can see above, the plushes are joining the floor's regular stock, so the Squishmallows are with all its brethren. At this point, there is no surefire way to know whether your local store has stock, but social media sleuths are narrowing down markets where these in-store items are appearing. Currently, Ohio and Washington netizens have found stock at Walmart locations across the state. And if you can find one of these plushes, they retail for $17 USD.

Right now, Gengar and Pikachu are the only Squishmallows out. Previous reports have suggested Pokemon will release more plushes as 2023 rolls through. Currently, these rumored additions include favorites like Snorlax and Togepi.

Do you plan on nabbing one of these Pokemon plushes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.