Pokemon Unleashes First Squishmallows at SDCC

The time has come for one of the world's biggest franchises to join in on the Squishmallows craze. If you did not know, the toy line has become a premier place for plushes in the last few years, and it isn't done growing. After partnering with brands like Star Wars, Squishmallows has only become bigger in recent months, and now Pokemon has released a first look at its special plushies!

Yes, you heard right. Pokemon is teaming up with Squishmallows for its own plushes. The brand teased as much ahead of San Diego Comic-Con's preview night, and the special event did showcase the plushes in person.

It’s not just Pikachu! Here’s Wave 1 of our Pokémon Squishmallows! pic.twitter.com/vIP3BCekQr — Aaron Margolin (@Aaron_Margolin) July 21, 2022

As you can see above, Squishmallows debuted two Pokemon plushies at SDCC the other night, and the line includes Pikachu as we all expected. The monster is joined here by Gengar, and honestly? They are too cute for words. The medium-sized squishies bring the two Pokemon to life in the cutest way. And of course, you can tell how soft the pair are just by looking at them.

READ MORE: Pokemon Journeys Promo Teases Ash's Debut in the Masters Tournament | The Pokemon Company Is Creating Its Own Company Museum

According to current reports, Squishmallows is set to release its Pokemon plushes at Target and through the Pokemon Center online. A total of four Pokemon will get plushes including Gengar, Pikachu, Togepi, and Snorlax. The last should be getting an oversized plush as well, and given how bloodthirsty Squishmallows collectors can get, it will be an experience trying to nab the Pokemon plushies you want.

At this time, no firm release date has surfaced for these adorable Squishmallows, but current reports suggest the collection will go live this fall. And if it sells as well as we expect, we are sure more Pokemon plushies will come out of this A+ partnership.

What do you think of this latest Squishmallows collaboration? Will you be nabbing any of these pieces? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.