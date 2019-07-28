Pokemon Anime Preview Teases Ash’s Awaited Alolan League Match-Up

Pokemon fans have been in great support of the Sun and Moon anime adaptation’s shift in direction as it began as a more relaxed, slice of life adventure. Though Ash made a new group of friends and explored a new region of Pokemon like earlier iterations of the franchise, fans have been anxious for the day that Ash would take on a new Pokemon League. They finally got their chance with recent episodes kicking off the Alolan League arc in full.

But what’s even more anticipated part of the new League arc is Ash’s battle with his rival from the Sun and Moon video games, Hau, and the preview for the next episode teases the start of their fierce grass type battle.

Episode 133 of the series is titled “A Soaring Showdown! Brave Bird vs. Sky Attack” and it continues the battle between Hau and Ash that began in the most recent episode of the series. There’s no bad blood between the two as Hau and Ash just want to fight to their utmost capabilities, and Hau wants to be a great trainer like his grandfather one day. Ash has joined the Alolan League to put his own abilities to the test, but he’s not carrying the same kind of burden he has in the past either.

This is his second big round of the Alolan League, and it’s a familiar spot he’s been in before. His victories with each League have become a sort of in-joke among fans, and they’re wondering just how he’ll fare here. Hau has faced Ash’s Rowlet before, but he’s got a much stronger Decidueye in tow this time. He showed off the strength of its Z-Move at the end of Episode 132, but Rowlet managed to stay in the battle with a few tricks of its own.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the much anticipated Alolan League arc is now in full swing. Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”