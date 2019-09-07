New Pokemon Anime Preview Relives the Alolan League’s Biggest Moments

The Pokemon Sun and Moon anime has been in the thick of the much anticipated Alola League arc for the most recent string of episodes, and it will all finally be brought to an end as Ash prepares to take on Gladion in the final match of the tournament. But before things all come to an end for Ash in this League, and potentially in the anime series overall, Pokemon’s here to remind fans of just how far Ash has come with a special preview cataloging the tournament thus far.

This special preview for Episode 138 of the series relives the battles Ash and Gladion had to overcome in order to make it to the final match of the Alolan League. As with any League finals in the anime series, this seems to be building to a major climax for one of these trainers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Pokemon anime recently revealed that the next phase of the series just might be going back to its roots. Seemingly expanding the series beyond just the next region of the video games, the title for the new anime in Japan is simply just “Pocket Monster.” With a new reboot for the anime seemingly on the way, the Alolan League is most likely going out with a bang.

But it still remains to be seen whether or not the League itself will be coming to a fulfilling conclusion. If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, the much anticipated Alola League arc is almost at an end! Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”