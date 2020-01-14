Pokemon: Twilight Wings Anime Will Begin Airing Tomorrow

A new year is here, and Pokemon kicked the whole thing off to a good start. At the tail of 2019, the franchise went live with a new set of games, and its latest TV show is going on strong. Since then, 2020 has welcomed a new movie reveal as well as a groundbreaking DLC announcement, but that is not all.

In less than 24 hours, Pokemon fans will get to check out something very special. Not too long ago, the franchise did reveal an anime miniseries is in the works. Now, Pokemon: Twilight Wings is about to go live, and we’re here to remind you about how to watch.

For those of you who have forgotten, the special miniseries is slated to premiere on January 15. Pokemon: Twilight Wings will be comprised of seven total episodes, and there is no word on how long each will be. The series is set in the Galar region, so fans can expect to learn a lot from the short show.

Pokemon: Twilight Wings will be free to watch provided you have access to Youtube. The miniseries will stream online each week through Pokemon‘s official Youtube page. At this time, there is no word on what language the short will come in, but fans are hoping English subtitles will be available no matter what happens.

If you want to see more than just the Galar region on screen, then the main Pokemon anime can help you about. Last year, the series began a new arc that took Ash out of Alola. These days, the Pokemon trainer is traveling the world with his new friend Go, and they are on a hunt to find a slew of Legendary Pokemon.

Will you be checking out this new Pokemon series…?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.