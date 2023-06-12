Pokemon Just Rereleased Its Cutest Build-a-Bear Bundle

Pokemon has a lot of merchandise under its belt, and these days, few companies are raking in profits from the brand like Build-a-Bear Workshop. The store has leaned in licensed plushes over the past few years, and Pokemon has given the shop some of its biggest sellers. From Pikachu to Snorlax, the plushes keep selling out, but now Pokemon's cutest bundle is getting a big rerelease by Build-a-Bear Workshop.

Yes, you read that right. Build-a-Bear is teaming up with Pokemon to bring Vulpix back to its online store. The exclusive deal just went live some years after Vulpix made its Build-a-Bear debut. These plushes can sell for more than $100 USD if you have looked secondhand, but you can get a complete bundle brand-new for $66.

(Photo: Build-a-Bear Workshop)

"Vulpix is back at Build-A-Bear Workshop! Pokémon Trainers will want to add this popular Fire-type Pokémon plush to their collection in a flash. An adaptable Pokémon with six gorgeous tails, Vulpix is known for its incredible ability to manipulate fire. Bring home your own Vulpix plush along with its matching sleeper, cape, and 6-in-1 sound chip included," the bundle's description reads.

As you can see here, the bundle comes with Vulpix in all their brown-red glory, and they are just too cute. Complete with a red fur-trimmed cape, Vulpix looks pristine with its six fluffy tails. This plush is a must-have for Kanto fans, so you better nab the Build-a-Bear bundle while you can.

Of course, there are other Pokemon pieces you can nab at the shop. Everyone from Scorbunny to Bulbasaur is available for purchase. Now, Vulpix is back on sale following their 2017 launch, so we hope you can nab one ASAP as the summer marches on! There are plenty of other places to get Pokemon merchandise if these Build-a-Bear pieces don't align with your interests. The Pokemon Center has all sorts of goodies available, and of course, Squishmallows has gone viral several times over with its Pokemon collection.

Do you plan on nabbing this Pokemon rerelease? Or are their other Bulid-a-Bear plushes on your must-buy list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.