Pokemon to Release Complete Pocket Guide

Pokemon has spent years introducing new generations of pocket monsters that have allowed trainers to explore new regions and capture over one thousand creatures. As the series continues to be a juggernaut in the gaming world with the likes of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while also releasing its latest anime season in Pokemon Horizons, a new guidebook is looking to give fans a closer look at some of their favorite monsters. Though Ash Ketchum might have departed the anime series, new trainers are taking the reins for a new generation.

At present, there are nine unique generations of Pokemon that have been introduced since the series arrived in the late 1990s. Normally, the generations will arrive with a new video game entry, with Nintendo normally focusing their respective entries on new regions that players can explore. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest games on the Nintendo Switch, the Paldea Region was introduced along with the ninth generation of pocket monsters. As has been the case with Ash Ketchum's journeys in the past, the new stars of the anime, Liko and Roy, are set to explore the Paldea Region in the latest series, taking up where the world champion had left off.

Pokemon Guidebook

Viz Media recently announced that the "Pokemon: The Complete Pokemon Pocket Guide" will arrive in North America in spring 2024. While not releasing an exact release date, the guidebook is touting the large number of pocket monsters that it will be covering. While not every creature will get page time, the book is touting that it will explore around 898 Pokemon in total.

Announcement: A massive, newly revised guide that covers 898 Pokémon! Fully illustrated and totally comprehensive, this two-volume series includes full-color pictures, descriptions, and stats on Abilities, moves, and Evolutions! The Complete Pokémon Pocket Guide releases Spring… pic.twitter.com/jjUPmfa91m — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 9, 2023

In the Pokemon anime, Ash Ketchum said goodbye to the series following his win at the Masters 8 Tournament which netted him the title of World Champion. Bidding adieu to the series in the Pokemon: Aim To Be A Pokemon Master finale, Pokemon Horizons has seen two new trainers in Liko and Roy lead the charge for the anime's future. The training duo has quite a few differences from Ash that we've witnessed so far. One of the biggest differences is the mysterious artifacts that they have been clinging onto which make them the target of the villainous group known as the Explorers.

Will you be picking up this Pokemon Guidebook when it arrives next year? Which pocket monster do you want to learn more about?