Pokemon Fan-Art Gives Eeveelutions Hilarious Yu-Gi-Oh! Makeover

Yu-Gi-Oh! and Pokemon share quite a bit in common as both franchises have spawned an anime, card game, and video games. The order in which they did so might have been different, and each might have come from a different origin, but both series have a wide variety of characters and monsters that fans have come to love over the years. But what would it look like if you mashed the two together?

One fan did just that as they mashed together the wild hair and clothing styles of Yu-Gi-Oh‘s main characters together with Eevee’s various evolutions to a surprising result. Check it out below!

Tumblr user dualposting shared the above mash-up, and while shocking at first, it’s just a hilarious sight to see Eevee sporting Yugi Moto’s famous spiky hair. Along with this is Flareon dressed as Joey Wheeler, Vaporeon as Seto Kaiba, and Tea Gardner as Sylveon. This hilarious mash-up of the two series puts a new spin on the Eeveelutions, and imagines an alternate universe in which we got Eevees dueling with a children’s card game instead on Yugi and the others.

This also puts a new spin on the more Egyptian side of the series because what would Eevee transform into with the powers of the Millennium Puzzle? Yugi can call upon the powers of the Pharaoh Atem and suddenly grows, so would Eevee evolve or just become a larger Eevee? A mash-up like this invites so many questions.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.

Two anime adaptations were created for the series, but the one most fans will recognize is Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters. Duel Monsters was the first arc in the story to focus on the “Duel Monsters” card game and was the first season licensed for an English language release by 4Kids Entertainment. The first season of the series, which fans often dub as “Season 0,” has such deadly games of chance with horrible consequences that fans could not believe it was a part of this series at first.

