If you are a fan of Power Rangers, there is no doubt you have a favorite series. The franchise, which first debuted in Japan as Super Sentai, made its big jump to America decades ago with hits like Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. Since then, other hit series have gone live, and now one of Super Sentai's best is making a comeback after twenty years.

So if you do the math, you can figure out which series we're talking about. Dino Thunder is preparing for a return, and it is pushing ahead to celebrate Bakuryuu Sentai Abaranger's 20th anniversary.

Y’ALL WAKE UP POWER RANGERS DINO THUNDER IS COMING BACK!!! pic.twitter.com/rVyVvlDnrJ — SayakaIgarabami (@LuvvvorLusttt) October 30, 2022

What's In Store for Fans?

Earlier this week, a special anniversary event was held to celebrate all things Super Sentai in Japan, and it dropped plenty of updates on fans. One of them had to do with Abaranger as the show will celebrate its 20th anniversary in February 2023. To hype the event, Toei has ordered a 20th-anniversary project that will revive Abaranger, so the original Sentai series is eyeing a return.

READ MORE: Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season

Of course, fans of Power Rangers are hopeful the new series will make its way to the United States. However, there is no word confirming such news. The fandom has been told Abaranger has a new project in the works, and that is all we know at the moment. But given the popularity of Power Rangers: Dino Thunder, you can see why fans stateside are eager for a local comeback.

Power Rangers' comeback may be in limbo, but obviously, the confirmed revival of Abaranger has many thrilled. If you have not watched Toei Company's original show, it will make its way stateside before long. Shout! Factory is releasing the series on DVD in the United States in November. So if you want to brush up on the origins of Dino Thunder, your chance is coming!

What do you think of this anniversary comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.