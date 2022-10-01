Power Rangers Reveals Returning Mighty Morphin Actors for 30th Anniversary Season

Hasbro's Pulse Con Power Rangers panel was full of welcome reveals, including new details and returns for the upcoming 30th anniversary season, which will be next year's Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. In addition to revealing the new original Ranger suits and several new details regarding the show's use of Zords and Sentai footage, Hasbro also revealed the return of two legendary Rangers from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which turned out to be Walter Emanuel Jones and David Yost. They even recorded a video message from the set of Cosmic Fury, teasing the 30th anniversary season and saying how excited they were to be a part of Cosmic Fury, and you can find everything they said and the video itself below.

Yost kicked things off, saying "Hey Ranger Nation, David Yost here, coming to you live from set in New Zealand, where we are working on something really special to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Power Rangers. Now I can't give you too many details quite yet, but I will tell you that it's going to be an epic celebration, and I for one am super excited to be here working with an old friend. Isn't that right?"

Oh Yeah it’s official! It’s going down! pic.twitter.com/GJjnLnWTtX — Walter Jones (@Walterejones) October 1, 2022

That's when Jones comes into frame, saying "what's up Ranger Nation, it's your boy Walter Emmanuel Jones, also known as Zack, the OG Black Ranger. Yes we are having a great time, and I've gotta say, it's kind of hard to believe that we're celebrating our 30th anniversary. We look too good now (laughs). Hey but we're excited to be here on set and can't wait to celebrate and see you guys next year."

Yost then says "You know what time it is?" And they give a classic "It's Morphin time!" to end the video. You can watch the full video in the post above. As for Cosmic Fury, showrunner Simon Bennett revealed a few details about the new show in the Power Rangers Day announcement, which you can find below.

"Hi Ranger Nation, and happy Power Rangers day. My name is Simon Bennett and I'm the executive producer and showrunner of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now Hasbro and I have some exciting news that I just can't wait to share with you today, and the news is that I will be returning to Power Rangers season 30, which is viewable in 2023 and the name of the season is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury," Bennett said. "Now as you can see the sets are going up here in the studio in New Zealand, and we have a little tease we wanted to share with you."

"So the name and the logo may seem familiar to you, and that's because I'm not the only returning thing to season 30. In fact, the entire Dino Fury Ranger cast will be coming back and they will be the Cosmic Fury team, and their adventures as they fight back guys will them out into space and across the galaxy," Bennett said.

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Are you excited for Cosmic Fury? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!