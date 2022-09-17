Primal Creator Talks Shocking Season 2 Death

Primal's second season has come to an end, and with the season finale, prehistoric fans have had to say goodbye to a major player in the brutal franchise. Taking the opportunity to dive further into the popular Adult Swim series, creator Genndy Tartakovsky went into detail regarding the season finale death that, should Primal return for a third season, will change the franchise's landscape forever. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tartakovsky made sure to leave everything on the table.

Warning. If you have yet to see the second season's finale of Adult Swim's Primal, be forewarned that this interview explores some major spoiler territory.

In the latest discussion with Genndy Tartakovsky, the animator discussed Spear's death and how the ending of Samurai Jack had something of an effect on the prehistoric finale:

"After Samurai Jack and the way we ended the last season, I got a lot of flack for not giving Jack a happy ending. In my mind, he's a samurai, that's his lot in life. We can't just all be happy. For this, going into it, I had an idea of where I wanted it to go. The whole scope of the series is about [Spear's] evolution. He's kind of like the last caveman, the last Neanderthal. So his evolution, in a way, is continuing his family."

Tartakovsky then discussed how the "fire viking" was the perfect final opponent for Spear, with the caveman sacrificing himself to save his new family in Mira, Fang, and Fang's offspring:

"He's facing this villain that's supernatural powered. It's not just a creature. It's something that's beyond man. I felt like if they beat them, it's not right. So why not go out in a blaze of glory? He's doing everything to protect his family, like usual, but it's too much. You want it to be realistic, even though this is the most unrealistic show ever made. You want it to be believable character-wise. To continue on with his daughter felt like the right thing."

While a third season of Primal has yet to be confirmed, Genndy has stated that he's looking to leave Spear and Fang behind and instead attempt to transform the franchise to focus on different brutal adventures with minimal dialogue, evolving Primal from what we've come to know.

