Chris Evans Shares Glowing Review for Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Marvel and more star Chris Evans has recently discovered Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, and shared a glowing review for the brutal animated series! The major action series recently made its return to Adult Swim with its highly anticipated second season earlier this Summer, and fans have been glued to their seats for the past few weeks to see what could be coming next for Spear, Fang, and Mira. The first season introduced fans to a bleak and brutal world, and the second season is building on that to even greater success. Now the series has a major fan carrying the torch for the animated project too!

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal has been a major hit with Adult Swim since its premiere, but it can be argued that it's been a cult favorite since that first season of the series. Now there's going to be a lot more eyes on it as Chris Evans took to Twitter to share a glowing review of what he's seen of the series so far. Much like many others, Primal seemed to hook Evans right from the jump as he stated, "Wow. Primal is such a great show. I just discovered it and was hooked after the first episode. Now I need another season." Check out his review from Twitter below:

Wow. Primal is such a great show. I just discovered it and was hooked after the first episode. Now I need another season. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 22, 2022

While it's a surprise to see Evans reacting to the animated series, it's not surprising it was such a hit considering that the first season is basically a masterpiece in terms of Tartakovsky's long and storied career thus far. If you wanted to check out the animated series for yourself, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal is now streaming with HBO Max. The second season is now releasing new episodes on Adult Swim (and on HBO Max the day after).

if you're curious as to how the second season turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review of Primal Season 2 here. An excerpt from the review teases the season as such, "Everything about Primal Season 2 is bigger, better, more intense, and more brutal than ever. Meeting the challenge of following up a masterpiece head on, the second season does not shy away from carving its own path to become great in its own right."

Have you check out Primal on Adult Swim? Do you agree with Chris Evans' review of the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!