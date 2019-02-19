‘Princess Mononoke’ Collector’s Edition Pre-Sale Begins

If you are a die-hard fan of Princess Mononoke, then you better start saving up. A special home release of the Studio Ghibli film is going live this May, and pre-orders for the bundle have gone live.

Recently, Shout! Factory confirmed pre-sales for Princess Mononoke were underway, and fans can check out the deal here. The special Collector’s Edition set is on sale for $45 compared to its usual $50 price tag, and the bundle comes with plenty.

“This limited-edition set comes housed in an elegant hard slipcase and includes a new 40-page book with stunning art and essays. Featured in a deluxe disc portfolio is a Blu-ray of the film paired with hours of special features, and the film’s soundtrack made available on CD for the first time in North America,” the product’s description reads.

Breaking News: Princess Mononoke is available for pre-order now in a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray/CD set. Includes the soundtrack, an exclusive, 40-page book, feature-length storyboards and more, all in collectible packaging. Gets yours at //t.co/eEIO4GipE3 pic.twitter.com/V60pDLvyGA — Shout! Factory (@ShoutFactory) February 14, 2019

According to the blurb, this bundle will also come with a 40-page book filled with essays by noted film critic Glenn Kenny on the movie. The book will also house artwork, poems, and comments from director Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki.

The bundle will feature three languages, giving fans the chance to listen to either English, French, or Japanese. Princess Mononoke‘s bundle is set to go on sale May 14, but pre-orders for its DVD and Blu-ray are open now.

You can check out the film’s official for Princess Mononoke below:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award®-winning* director Hayao Miyazaki, comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Inflicted with a deadly curse, the young warrior Ashitaka heads west in search of a cure. There, he stumbles into a bitter conflict between Lady Eboshi, the proud people of Iron Town, and the enigmatic Princess Mononoke, a young girl raised by wolves, who will stop at nothing to prevent the humans from destroying her home and the forest spirits and animal gods who live there.”

