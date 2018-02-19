‘Professor Layton’ Anime Spin-Off Reveals First Trailer

If you need more Professor Layton content in your life, then your day is fast approaching. In a couple months, Japan will release an anime based on the best-selling video game series, and it will star Lady Layton herself.

So, you can get your very first-look at the series above. The folks behind the series just released its full-length trailer.

As you can see, the anime’s trailer is an adorable one. The reel focuses on Katrielle ‘Kat’ Layton as she goes about her usual life. After grabbing groceries, the trailer shows Kat running into a new client at her detective agency when Simon Wright shows up. The video then follows Kat as she gets down to her sleuthing duties. However, things get a bit emotional when Kat seemingly runs into her father after the famed detective went missing out of the blue.

So far, few details about the show’s plot have been shared. The anime, which is called Layton Mystery Detective Agency: Kat’s Mystery-Solving Files, will be based on its original video game titles. The series will debut on April 8 in Japan and air every Sunday morning on Fuji TV.

The synopsis of Lady Layton’s first episode was published not long ago, so fans can get a peak at its premiere. The debut will focus on Simon, a middle-class Englishman with a family. When his beloved wife and children go missing, Simon turns to Kat in hopes of finding them before they get hurt.

If you are not familiar with Professor Layton and its spitfire heroine, this anime may be the thing to get you hooked. The franchise is a popular puzzle-solving game series starring Professor Hershel Layton. Kat is the famous sleuth’s daughter, and she begins her own detective practice after watching her father. However, her skills get tested when Hershel up and disappears, leaving Kat to solve the mystery behind her father’s leave. It’s a good thing she has her talking dog Sherl around to help her bust the case wide open though!

