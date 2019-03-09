‘Psycho-Pass’ Season 3 Announced

The Psycho-Pass franchise recently made a major return with a new film trilogy in Japan, and fans had been wondering if this meant that the series was gearing up for a return in some other fashion.

Luckily, that is the case as the official website for the Psycho-Pass franchise has announced it is coming back for a third season.

Releasing under the title of Psycho-Pass 3, there’s currently no confirmed release date as of yet but the series will air on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block in Japan. Director of the first two seasons as well as the returning film trilogy, Naoyoshi Shiotani, will be returning to direct the third season for Production I.G. Katekyo Hitman Reborn!‘s Akira Amano will be returning to design the characters for the new season as well.

The first look at the new season has been revealed with a visual as well, and it gives fans a tease at the third season’s two new characters. There’s not much known about these two just yet, but the series has confirmed that it will star Yuki Kaji as Arata Shindo, and Yuichi Nakamura as Kei Mikhail Ignatov.

The Psycho-Pass franchise just released the final film of its new trilogy in theaters in Japan. Titled Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System, this new film trilogy is directed by original series director Naoyoshi Shiotani, with screenplays from two different writers. Each film focuses on different characters in the franchise with the three films focusing on Mika Shimotsuki, Nobuchika Ginoza, Teppei Sugo, Tomonori Masaoka, and Kogami.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.

