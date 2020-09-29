The Quintessential Quintuplets Shares New Promo and Poster for Season 2

The Quintessential Quintuplets has shared a new promo and poster for Season 2! The Fall 2020 anime season is upon us in just a couple of days, and unfortunately this series will not be a part of it. Although it was originally announced with an intended release of October 2020, the second season of anime adaptation of Negi Haruba's Weekly Shonen Magazine manga had been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But it won't be too much of a wait before we get to see the next season as it's hurtling our way next January.

To sort of ease the pain of fans originally hoping to see The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 this Fall, the series has dropped a brand new promo and poster to give fans a better idea of what to expect when it premieres in January as part of the Winter 2021 season. You can check out the promo in the video above and poster below thanks to the anime's official Twitter account:

Like the Fall season coming up, the Winter 2021 anime season is already being stacked with some prominent anime returns. Not only will there be new seasons of franchises such as The Promised Neverland, but now fans will be able to look forward to new episodes from The Quintessential Quintuplets as well. Unfortunately the first real promo for the new season is criminally short, but it serves as a great reminder as to why the titular quintuplets were an instant favorite among anime fans during the release of the first season. But what do you think of it?

