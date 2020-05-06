The Quintessential Quintuplets Season 2 Delayed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The medium of anime has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in the last few months, and it looks like the industry is seeing another "casualty" as the anime series of The Quintessential Quintuplets' season two has been delayed to January of next year, 2021. With the anime making an official announcement earlier today, it looks like fans of the anime series that focuses on the "five brides" will have to wait a few additional months to see the next adventures within the romantic comedy. The anime originally hit with twelve episodes in January of 2019 so fans have been waiting a good while to see the return of this hilarious, antics filled series!

The second season looked to continue the story of Fuutarou, a high school tutor looking to make ends meet by taking on clients that come in the form of five quintuplets from his place of learning, giving way to a number of hilarious misunderstandings and hijinks. The series was originally created by Negi Haruba and debuted with a manga in 2017, called "Five Equal Brides" with its original translation. "Harem" animes have long been a staple in the medium of anime, with The Quintessential Quintuplets joining the ranks of Tenchi Muyo, Trinity Seven, and far too many others to count!

The Quintessential Quintuplets shared the news of the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic via its Official Twitter Account, letting fans of the series know that the second season will be pushed from its original air date of October 2020 to January 2021:

The official description for The Quintessential Quintuplets reads as such:

"Uesugi Fuutarou, a high school second-year from a poor family, receives a highly appealing offer to work part-time as a tutor... but his students turn out to be girls from his own class! What's more, they're quintuplets... and all five are beautiful, but happen to be problem students who have borderline grades and hate studying! Looks like his first assignment will be to win all the sisters' trust?! Every day is a wild party in this rom-com centering around the quintuplet sisters of the Nakano household!"

What do you think of the second season delay for this harem anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.