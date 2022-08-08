Ranking of Kings to Return for New Anime Next Year

Ranking of Kings ended its debut season with one of the biggest fan responses ever, and now the anime is gearing up to return for a new anime special ahead of a potential second season! After kicking off last year, the anime adaptation for Sosuke Toka's original manga series wrapped up its run in such an impressive way that fans have been eagerly hoping to see it return for a new season. There has unfortunately been no word yet on whether or not that's going to happen, but the anime is getting ready for a special new comeback fans didn't expect to see!

While it's far from the Season 2 that fans were most likely hoping to see, Ranking of Kings' anime has announced it will be returning for a new anime special next year. Scheduled for a release some time in 2023, this new special is titled Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage and will be featuring a returning staff and cast from the first season of the series. To get an idea of what to expect from this mysterious new special, you can check out the announcement visual for Ranking of Kings' anime return below:

International release details for Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage are still unavailable as of this writing, unfortunately, but it will be featuring a production from WIT Studio like the first season. The special is also being touted as just a new entry rather than being promoted as a full Season 2 entry, but will be telling an original story not seen in that first season. There's still hope that the series will get a full continuation beyond this though, but it's just too early to tell right now. If you wanted to catch up with Ranking of Kings' anime run so far now that there's more on the way, you can find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll.

They describe Ranking of Kings as such, "How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can't even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji's life takes a dramatic turn…"

Are you excited to see Ranking of Kings return for a new anime special? Are you hoping there's a full Season 2 in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!