Ranking of Kings Fans Are Dying For Season 2

Last October, no one could have seen how popular Ranking of Kings would become. The series started humbly enough under Wit Studio, but that narrative changed as more and more fans tuned into it each week. It didn’t take long for season one to become a breakout hit, and now fans are already begging for season two in light of its first’s big finale.

The final episode of Ranking of Kings season one went live today, and it was just as good as you’d expect. The release was as emotional as it was satisfying, but there are still tons of strings left untied. This means fans are desperate for a new season announcement, but Wit Studio hasn’t said whether or not one will be ordered.

Given how successful Ranking of Kings has been, it is hard to imagine the show ended with one season. It has been a consistent member of Crunchyroll’s most popular series since it dropped, and audiences in China have flocked to the show to boot. And as the manga is still being published by Sasuke Tok with 12 volumes to date, there is plenty more content for Wit Studio to adapt.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are already begging for season two, and their pleas won’t stop any time soon. Wit Studio will hopefully give word either way on the anime’s future before long, so here’s to hoping season two is in the works already!

Want to know more about Ranking of Kings? You can check out its official synopsis below:

“How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn.”

What do you think of Ranking of Kings‘ first season? Do you want it to get a second season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

It Can’t End Here

Well that end Ranking of Kings that was such a heartfelt & heart warming episode so much of this episode well and truly got me 😭😭😭 seeing how far Bojji has developed, I really hope there isna season 2 #RankingOfKings #OusamaRanking pic.twitter.com/JAoq6ZXd9E — イアンの契約 Ian Deal (@eazzz90) March 24, 2022

An Emotional Ride

Ranking of Kings 🗡️🍀

Beyond Recommend!! 💚

Almost done with this anime and I'm so sad. 🥹 I only have three episodes left!! This has been such a emotional adventure and I'm beyond in love with this anime. I swear they better come out with a season 2! 🥺🍀🗡️ pic.twitter.com/TXaGB5RZcb — Sleepy ⛓️✨ (@makimasleeps) March 19, 2022

Don’t Make Us Live There

I don't wanna exist in a world where we don't get a season 2 of ranking of kings. there's too much unanswered pic.twitter.com/7cvahC3v0n — 💛carpet stain💛 (@heemburgler) March 24, 2022

It’s a Need, Not a Want

Ranking of Kings Season 1 comes to a close and I NEED season 2 ASAP! I want to see Bojji and Kage on this adventure! pic.twitter.com/OPcaUflM2o — DJ Joestar (@TheRealAnriku) March 24, 2022

Fingers Crossed

Great Ranking of Kings finale, hope we get a season 2 cuz I’m interested to see where things go from here pic.twitter.com/dlU29UVeJ2 — Matthew (@Mattgamer003) March 24, 2022

Make It Happen

Ranking of Kings Season 2 Announcement.. Where are you? Please. Now. Of all the sequels.. this is one that needs to happen…. #OusamaRanking pic.twitter.com/CTPZvYmG9C — Andrew (OtakuSpirit) (@OtakuSpirited) March 24, 2022

A Solid Run

Ranking of kings anime season 1 is done but that doesn’t mean it’s the end because season 2 will happen .Definitely had a good time since October to March for this show pic.twitter.com/XS9snKskuA — Matthew Lucas (@Matthew59294336) March 24, 2022

Gimme Gimme