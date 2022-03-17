Ranking of Kings Is Already One of This Year’s Most-Binged Anime

Wit Studio might have made a name for itself via the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, but it seems that even though the animation house isn’t handling the finale of the dark anime franchise, it has a new hit on its hands. Debuting late last year, Ranking of Kings has become one of the most-watched anime series for 2022, following the story of a prince that blends high-octane action with adorable character and animation to deliver a series unlike anything else in the world of anime.

The Ranking of Kings has been the third most viewed anime series in Japan for 2022, which isn’t just surprising considering its one of the newest anime series to hit the scene, but also because the regal series was able to overtake Jujutsu Kaisen. With the Shonen series created by Gege Akutami riding high following the release of its prequel film in Japan at the end of last year, it’s a definite surprise to see Bojji managing to overtake Yuji Itadori and his fellow sorcerers at Jujutsu Tech in popularity. Perhaps even more surprising is that Ranking of Kings was also able to outshine the likes of One Piece, Pokemon, and Case Closed.

If you haven’t had the opportunity to catch the latest anime powerhouse from Wit Studio, Crunchyroll has an official description of Ranking of Kings which you can check out below:

“How prosperous your nation is, how many powerful warriors it boasts, and how heroic and strong its king is. These are the criteria that factor into the system known as the Ranking of Kings. The main character, Bojji, was born the first prince of the kingdom ruled by King Bossu, who is ranked number seven. But Bojji was born unable to hear and is so powerless that he can’t even swing a sword. In consequence, his own retainers and the public, look down upon him as completely unfit to be king. It is then that Bojji finds his first friend, Kage, and Bojji’s life takes a dramatic turn.”

