‘Re:Zero’ OVA Confirms Fall 2018 Premiere Date

It looks like Japan is about to make good on a promise to Re:Zero fans. At long last, the anime is about to debut its OVA, and it seems the special outing just announced its premiere date.

So, it’s time to pull out your calendars. You’re not going to want to miss this fall release!

According to Natalie, Re:Zero — Starting Life in Another World will release its OVA on October 6. The special will screen abroad in Japanese theaters, but there is no word on such a treatment happening in the U.S. For now, fans can only hope the Re:Zero OVA will be release online via Crunchyroll.

For fans, this comeback is much awaited. White Fox first adapted Re:Zero into an anime back in April 2016. The show was praised by fans and critics alike, so many were sad to see it end later that year. This OVA special will adapt slice-of-life stories set between the series’ second and third arcs. So, it looks like Mayonnaise Scramble will make its way to the small screen after all.

For those unfamiliar with Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World, the series was originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item.

After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

The series originally began life as a series of light novels, it has since been collected into fifteen volumes since 2014. The series was adapted into three different manga series by Daichi Matsue and Makoto Fugetsu, and was adapted into an anime series by White Fox in 2016 that ran for 25 episodes. It has been licensed for an English language release by Yen Press.

Will this Re:Zero comeback satiate your need for new anime content? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!