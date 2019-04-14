‘Re:Zero’ Getting Special VR App Starring Emilia, Rem

Though fans would never want to be in a position where they come back to life every time they brutally die, there are some elements of Subaru’s life in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- that fans are indeed envious of. The main draw, of course, are the various cute characters he’s surrounded with in his fantasy world and now fans in North America can put themselves in Subaru’s shoes for a bit to hang out with them.

Re:ZERO VR -Starting Life in Another World- has launched in North America, and the latest update to the mobile VR app gives it English subtitles so fans can either spend intimate time with Emilia or Rem.

Separated into four different apps that run $7.99 USD a piece on iOS or Android, fans can experience either Emilia or Rem in two different situations. There is a version where fans can lie next to their favorite girl, and one where they can use their favorite as a lap pillow.

If you want to get a taste of what this experience will entail, you can watch the launch trailer of the game in the video above. Though it might be a while before fans see Rem and Emilia in Re:Zero again, these apps will bring them in front of you in a much more close and personal matter. It’s certainly something fans have wanted for a while, an should be especially good news for that one fan who spent 3 million yen on Rem merchandise.

There are plenty of more chances to see the duo in the major crossover anime, Isekai Quartet. Isekai Quartet is a special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations — Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms. You can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW.

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is a series of light novels originally created by Tappei Nagatsuki with illustrations provided by Shinichirou Otsuka in 2014. The story follows Subaru Natsuki, a homebody who wakes up in a fantasy world on his way home from the convenience store. Meeting a silver haired elf named Satella, he decides to help her on her journey to recover a stolen item. After the two are mysteriously killed, Subaru wakes up to realize that he has gone back in time to the point when he first entered the world. Realizing he has a new power called “Return by Death,” which sends him back in time every time he dies, Subaru decides to use this new power to try and make a better life for himself in this world with the mysterious silver haired elf.

