Re:Zero Studio to Return in 2027 With New Dark Fantasy (First Look Revealed)

Established in 2007, the animation studio White Fox has climbed to the ranks of one of the most renowned studios in the industry. While Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is unarguably its biggest project ever, the studio is also praised for several critically acclaimed shows, such as Steins; Gate, Girls’ Last Tour, Katanagatari, and more. The studio also returned with a new fantasy, Magical Explorer, this month as part of the Fall 2026 lineup. The anime doesn’t have nearly enough hype due to its themes and mixed reviews. However, with Re:Zero’s latest sequel in the works, the studio is sure to bounce back in no time.

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While fans await the return of Re:Zero with another sequel, White Fox confirmed yet another major project, which is going to be the next big fantasy, How I Became King by Eating Monsters. Not to mention that it will turn out to be one of the darkest series from the studio. The anime was officially announced last week with a stunning visual that perfectly portrays the intense themes of the story. An official website has also been launched to keep viewers updated with all the latest announcements regarding the premiere.

Image Courtesy of White Fox

The anime has only shared that it will premiere in 2027, but an exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. It’s also too soon to confirm in which quarter the series will be released, which could have helped us narrow down the month of the premiere. Regardless, since it’s been less than a week since the announcement, we can expect more updates at a later date. The anime has only dropped a visual during its announcement, which means a teaser or a trailer will take at least a few months. The newly launched website will also drop information about the staff and cast members. So far, with little to no information, there’s no telling what to expect with the anime. However, considering the overall animation quality of the studio and the gorgeous visuals, there’s no denying we can expect something exciting next year.

What Is How I Became King by Eating Monsters About?

Image Courtesy of Shiba / White Fox

The anime is based on an ongoing light novel written by Daken and illustrated by Shiba. After the announcement, the novel artist shared a commemorative visual for the anime. Not only that, but since the novel also has a manga adaptation, the illustrator Karin Suzuragi also shared another commemorative visual. The story centers around the first prince of the kingdom of Farune, Mars. As a 12-year-old prince, he lives in fear of assassination with deadly poisons in nearly all of his meals. In order to stop himself from going hungry, he slips out of the castle and battles monsters in a nearby forest. He then eats monster meat to avoid starvation. However, his life takes a drastic turn when a mysterious red-haired woman makes him her apprentice.