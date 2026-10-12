Attack on Titan Kicks Off New World Tour With Classy Makeover

Based on the acclaimed manga written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan reached unprecedented heights of popularity after its debut in 2013. While the first three seasons of the anime were adapted by WIT Studio, the final season saw a massive change. Due to the tight deadline, WIT Studio washed its hands of its flagship show, and MAPPA took it over. MAPPA wrapped up the entire story in the best way possible, preserving the legacy of this beloved show. However, while the story has long since ended, both seasons often return with new projects and exciting updates for fans.

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Although there’s no hope for the anime’s return yet, the series has kicked off its first-ever orchestral concert tour of the series titled Attack on Titan: Symphony from Paradis. The project was announced in May this year, and it was confirmed to be produced by Wild Faery, an international production and promotion company that specializes in official live-to-film and symphonic concert experiences. The project kicks off with a gorgeous new visual of the beloved characters, as it puts Armin Arlet at the center as the conductor. It also includes Eren, Mikasa, and Levi in their uniform from before the time-skip, while the Colossal Titan is standing behind them.

Attack on Titan Is Holding Its First-Ever Orchestral Concert

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

The tour will take place in several regions in the USA, Europe, and Asia, starting from London’s Royal Albert Hall on October 17th, 2026. The official X handle of Wild Faery drops the latest visual to hype up the project while also confirming that the tickets at Royal Albert Hall have already been sold out. However, the orchestra will be held at various places until August next year, so make sure to check the ticket availability and schedule at the official website of Wild Faery. While the anime has previously held performances that blend rock and orchestra, the new concert will feature a full orchestra arrangement curated by the original composers. Over 100 musicians will participate in the performance, which is all the more reason why fans are hyped for this latest project.

Attack on Titan Has Another Major Project Planned For the Year

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Although it’s impossible for the anime to return with a story since Isayama never created a sequel or spin-off after the manga’s ending, not even for one chapter. He has yet to return with a new story as well, although fans are eagerly awaiting their return. However, thanks to these new projects and visuals, Attack on Titan is still relevant to this day. Both animation studios revive the series in theatres with new versions of the already released episodes or compilations, but that’s all we can expect from the anime right now. While fans are enjoying updates on the world tour, we also can’t forget that MAPPA has another surprise planned for fans.

The studio will adapt the final storyline for the upcoming game, Attack on Titan 3. The game is all to set to be released on December 10th, 2026, which gives fans something new to look forward to this year. Additionally, the series is also listed among the MAPPA projects that will be displayed during the 15th anniversary Expo. Even after the new project from MAPPA, we can expect more updates in the future, especially since September 9th has been declared as the official Attack on Titan Day. Not only will fans commemorate the series’ legacy on that day, but the franchise will keep returning with new projects.