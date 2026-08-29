Re:Zero Studio Returns October 2026 With New Isekai – Watch the Trailer

The studio behind Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is coming back this October with their next big Isekai anime hit, and they have dropped a new look at what to expect from this new series with a new trailer showing it all off. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- has been a massive Isekai franchise, and it’s been an even bigger deal this Summer with the airing of its fourth season. But thankfully even after everything that goes down over the next few weeks, the studio behind it all already has something new for the Fall.

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Magical Explorer is a new Isekai anime adaptation coming from White Fox, the studio behind Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, and it’s going to be an entirely different kind of anime experience than that series. Slated for a premiere later this October, Magical Explorer is showing off more of its extended potential romantic cast with a new trailer giving even more details about its upcoming release. You can check it out in action below.

When Does Magical Explorer Come Out?

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Magical Explorer will be making its debut on October 3rd in Japan as part of the massive Fall 2026 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Kazuki Ohashi will be directing the new anime for WHITE FOX with Satoko Sekine providing the scripts, Ryosuke Kimiya handling the character designs, and Kenichiro Suehiro composing the music. The opening theme is titled “Remedy,” and the ending theme is titled “Double Wings” and both are performed by ASCA.

Magical Explorer stars a core voice cast of Nobunaga Shimazaki as Kosuke Takioto, Ai Kakuma as Ludie, Saori Onishi as Yukine Mizumori, and M.A.O. as Nanami. New additions to the cast revealed with this update include Mai Fuchigami as Marino Hanamura, Minami Tsuda as Hatsumi Hanamura, Risa Tsumugi as Claris, Asaki Yuikawa as Iori Hijiri, and Hikaru Tono as Rina Kato. Based on Iris’ original light novels, it’s going to be a much different kind of anime experience than seen with Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-.

What Is Magical Explorer?

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There are going to be a number of new Isekai anime releases fans can still look forward to seeing in action later this Fall, so Magical Explorer might not be on everyone’s radar. There’s a chance that this major studio behind it is going to lead to a major Isekai experience, but that’s not exactly what it looks like on the outside. Especially as its protagonist is going to be dropped in famous erotic game, but just not as the main character of that game. He’s the dumb friend instead.

Rather that trying to pay attention to that game’s story, the protagonist instead gets further into the magic of the world and becomes so strong that even the many heroines from the game are drawn to him instead. It’s going to be a much different kind of experience than fans might get to see from Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, and probably much less of a serious show in tone than that one as well. It’s something to keep an eye out for.