Rick Sanchez Takes on The Doctor in New Death Battle: Watch

If there is one thing we know about Rick Sanchez, it is that he cannot let go of a grudge. For years now, Rick and Morty has followed the mad scientist on all kinds of adventures, and he never lets things go. Now, the team behind Death Battle is taking advantage of Rick's aggression in a brand-new match up, and it ask whether the star of Rick and Morty could beat The Doctor.

As you can see above, the new Death Battle is live on YouTube, and it is racking up views like crazy. With over a million views in under a day, plenty of eyes are on Rick vs The Doctor. And as the video ends, well – you can see why the star of Doctor Who comes out as the victor.

The video is as thorough as usual as Death Battle breaks down everything going for our fighters. Rick's impressive weaponry and wit is dissected with ease. And of course, The Doctor has an impressive amount of technology and wisdom on hand. That is what happens when you've lived as many lives as The Doctor has, and it is this experience that gives him the win.

After all, Death Battle finds the two men evenly matched in terms of physical strength, so the fight comes down to their armories. There is no denying that Rick has some good weaponry, and his ability to clone himself makes it hard to die... but it is not impossible. The Doctor's access to reality-altering weapons can make it so that Rick never existed, and the Doctor Who star has a sentient Time Machine willing to help him blot Rick out of existence.

In the end, The Doctor pulls out the win in this Death Battle, but Rick Sanchez put on one hell of a fight. As Rick and Morty carries on, the Adult Swim series might gift the man powers that make him a bigger threat to the Doctor. And if the scientist ever makes his own Tardis, well – the Time Lord will need to seriously rethink his battle strategy.

