Rick and Morty's New Voice Actors Respond to the Critics

Rick and Morty Season 7 introduced new voices behind the titular duo following Adult Swim cutting ties with series co-creator and previous voice actor, Justin Roiland, and the new voice actors have shared their responses to critics' takes on their performances! Rick and Morty Season 7 played coy with the new voices behind the titular duo, but once the first episode premiered it was officially announced that Ian Cardoni would be the new voice actor behind Rick Sanchez and Harry Belden would be the new actor behind Morty Smith. Now the new actors have finally opened up about joining Rick and Morty in full!

Cardoni and Belden have opened up about joining Rick and Morty in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, and they revealed how they have felt about fan criticism of their performances since joining. Dealing with all of the comments coming in, both stars revealed that they are doing their best to avoid reading all of the comments and focusing on delivering their best performances possible. While also both agreeing that they are likely going to be their own worst critics.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

How Rick and Morty's New Voice Actors Feel About Critics

"I try to avoid that. My focus has been on doing the best voice I can," Cardoni stated when asked how they were dealing with all of the responses to their Rick and Morty performances. "I avoid going down any rabbit holes online. As a fan, I know this show touches people worldwide, and the characters mean a lot to the fans. I share that love of the show and care for the character. Wanting to be my best Rick is with me every time I record." Belden shared the same sentiment in his response.

"I'm not allowed to look at the online comments. My girlfriend won't let me," Belden stated. "So, I've had blinders on through this whole process. I completely understand people being nervous. Change is scary, especially with something so iconic that many people love. But nobody is going to be a harsher critic than yourself. So, I'm striving to be the best Morty I can be." When speaking to his performance itself, Belden stated, "If I start zeroing in on tiny little aspects of my voice, I'm going to drive myself crazy. I leave it to [showrunner Scott Marder] and [producer] Steve Levy to tell me if something sounds off, and then I work on it."

How do you feel about Rick and Morty's new voice actors with Season 7's episodes so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via THR