Rick And Morty Celebrates Halloween With Five Nights At Freddy's Spoof

Adult Swim's Rick And Morty celebrates October 31st by taking its biggest villains and assembling them for a Five Nights At Freddy's spoof.

Five Nights At Freddy's has been a massive hit in its history thanks to its various video games that place players into a haunted children's restaurant. With Blumhouse recently releasing the first live-action film following the creepy animatronics stalking "Freddy Fazbear's", it's hard to deny that the haunted characters have taken over the world. Now, to celebrate October 31st, Rick And Morty has taken the opportunity to assemble some of its creepiest characters to pay homage to the video game characters turned movie stars.

Leading the charge in this new art is Scary Terry, Rick And Morty's faux-Freddy Krueger who was harboring some major mental health issues when he first appeared in the Adult Swim series. Joining the razor-fingered villain in this new poster are Mr. Meeseeks, Mr. Frundles, Frankenstein, and The Predator. With the seventh season of the Adult Swim juggernaut in full swing, it will be interesting to see which of these scary characters that have haunted the Smith family in the past will make a comeback.

Five Nights At Rick Sanchez's

Five Nights At Freddy's pulled in nearly $80 million USD in its opening box office weekend in North American theaters. For quite some time, the horror series has garnered serious success thanks to the lore that was unearthed in its handful of video games. While a sequel hasn't been confirmed at this point, it certainly seems as though a part two being made by Blumhouse only seems like a matter of time.

You can run but you can’t hide bitch #rickandmorty pic.twitter.com/QPrDYTPcZt — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) October 31, 2023

Rick And Morty has gone through some big changes in its seventh season, with the biggest of course being the recasting of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Set to consist of ten episodes, three have been released so far as new voice actors Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden take over the titular characters.

Emma Tammi directed Five Nights at Freddy's from a screenplay she co-wrote with Seth Cuddeback and Scott Cawthon, based on the Cawthon's Five Nights at Freddy's video game series. The movie stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard.

What do you think of this hilarious crossover uniting the worlds of the Smith Family and Freddy Fazbear's? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.

Five Nights at Freddy's is now playing in theaters and is available to stream on Peacock.