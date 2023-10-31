Five Nights at Freddy's Director Says Some "Loose Ends" Being Saved for Sequel

A couple of specific questions about the Five Nights at Freddy's ending will likely be answered in the next movie.

Blumhouse's live-action adaptation of the Five Nights at Freddy's video game franchise has been an instant hit for the studio. In addition to setting Halloween records at the box office, the film also delivered the best-ever opening for any Blumhouse movie in the studio's history. There is no doubt that Five Nights will be getting the sequel treatment in the near future, and the creative team behind the film was careful to leave several questions unanswered so that they could be addressed in subsequent installments. WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for Five Nights at Freddy's! Continue reading at your own risk...

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi was asked about some specific moments in the movie's eventful final act. Tammi was quick to say that there were many ends left loose on purpose. One of which was in regards to the fate of Mike and Abby's aunt. It was clear that something had happened to her, but exactly what was never explicitly addressed. Could Mary Stuart Masterson's character still be alive?

"We have some loose ends that I think are going to have to come back in a sequel to be tied up," Tammi responded when asked about the character.

Tammi had a similar response when asked for clarity on Mike's brother, Garrett. It was suggested that Garrett was killed but his ghost was never a part of the visions and his body wasn't in any of the animatronics, at least that we saw.

"I feel like that could also be a nice thing for the fan base to mull over," Tammi said. "I'd love to not shut down anyone's theories."

Five Nights at Freddy's Sequel

A sequel hasn't been officially announced by Blumhouse, but another Five Nights at Freddy's feels like all but a sure thing after the movie's box office success. Count the film's director among those anxiously awaiting news that the franchise is moving forward.

"We're all, including myself, very excited to keep making movies in this universe if we're lucky enough to do so and this first one does well," Tammi stated.

Five Nights at Freddy's PG-13 Rating

While some had hoped that the Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation would lean more towards an R-rating, the studio and filmmakers were adamant about keeping it PG-13 so it would be accessible to younger fans.

"We knew that some of the fan base would want an R-rated version of this film," Tammi recently told Forbes. "On the one level, we wanted to be inclusive of the younger audiences and knew we were going to hit the PG-13 rating, but for the audience that also wanted that level of violence, if you will, or at least insinuation of violence, we really wanted to still include elements that felt dark."

"Of course, there are a lot of dark elements to see in the lore, but in terms of some of the kills and everything, it was just all execution dependent. We really wanted to ensure that we were showing the right amount and doing creative things to insinuate what was happening or show what was happening without fully seeing it to still fit in that PG-13 category."

Five Nights at Freddy's is now playing in theaters and is available to stream on Peacock.