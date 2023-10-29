Five Night's at Freddy's Movie's Record-Breaking Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers Are In

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is breaking records in its first box office weekend. The Blumhouse-produced adaptation of the Five Nights at Freddy's video games will take in $78 million in its first weekend in theaters. That includes $39.4 million on its first day, the best opening day ever for a video game movie, (with $10.3 million in Thursday previews rolled into that number). The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is also streaming on Peacock, but many fans are going to see it in theaters, even dressing up in costumes inspired by the video game series. Because of this, the film is beating Scream to become the biggest opening weekend for a horror movie this year, Blumhouse's best opening ever, and the biggest Halloween weekend opening ever.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie's box office success comes despite the film receiving a negative reaction from critics. ComicBook.com's Megan Peters awarded the movie only 2.5 stars out of a possible 5 in her review. She writes:

"Since the release of Five Nights at Freddy's nearly a decade ago, the franchise has become a giant with horror lovers. This means expectations for its movie adaptation were high, and sadly, Five Nights at Freddy's did not meet them. The film's sanitized scares strips the franchise of its legendary tension. When paired with its muddled story, the only thing that kept Five Nights at Freddy's afloat for me was its filmography and Easter eggs. Even with its flaws, the film will likely impress young fans who've yet to develop a tolerance for horror. But, as for older fans, well – they will have no problem surviving their visit to Freddy Fazbear's Pizza."

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is expected to fall into second place, with Maritn Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon in third. The Angel Studios documentary After Death and Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer will round out the top five. The full list of the top films at the box office this weekend is in the works.