Rick and Morty Promo Reveals First Look at Season 6's Final Episodes

Rick and Morty has officially announced it will be taking a break for the next few weeks before returning later this Fall, and a new promo has revealed the first look at the final episodes of Season 6! Following the airing of the sixth episode of the season, Adult Swim had confirmed that the series would be taking a break once more. It's become the norm of each season to take a hiatus in between its run, and as many fans had feared, this is the case with this newest season as well. But it won't be that long of a break, thankfully.

Rick and Morty Season 6 will be coming back for its final four episodes starting on November 20th. To help ease fans with the fact that it's going to be six long weeks before the new episodes kick in again, Adult Swim has released an interesting promo showing off the first look at the new episodes. It's a curious tease that seems to be leading to a Rick and Morty who find out that they are trapped within Season 6 itself (maybe even because of Rick Prime?) with some new material that gives Rick the idea that something's different. Check it out below:

If you wanted to catch up with Rick and Morty's episodes so far, you can now find the first five seasons of the series now streaming on Hulu and HBO Max. Season 6 of the series can be found on Adult Swim's official website with a cable subscription. Adult Swim teases the season so far as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

If you need more help passing the time through the hiatus, there are a few special anime episodes that are only available to check out on Adult Swim's official YouTube channel (that have resulted in a full on spin-off anime now in the works). They break down as such:

