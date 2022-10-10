Rick and Morty Season 6 Announces Hiatus

Rick and Morty Season 6 has made it to a critical junction of the season, but Adult Swim has announced that the series will be taking a hiatus until later this Fall! The sixth season got off to an explosive start earlier this year as not only did the series drop some major teases for the future, but shook up the status quo quite a bit. But with the newest episode of the season, it seemed like things would be returning to normal as Rick not only fixed the portal gun but openly stated that the wacky usual adventures would be kicking back in.

But it seems like fans are going to have to wait a bit in order to see how the rest of the season plays out as Adult Swim has announced that Rick and Morty Season 6 will be going on hiatus from now until November 20th. This means it will be six more weeks before the series returns for the final four episodes of the new season, and now fans will have time to "expand your mind in preparation for the rest of the season" according to the announcement. Adult Swim's official announcement for the hiatus can be found below:

Please use this time to expand your mind in preparation for the rest of the season



Rick and Morty returns November 20th pic.twitter.com/CIF1eFCob6 — adult swim (@adultswim) October 10, 2022

Rick and Morty spent the first six episodes of the season exploring a new kind of status quo for the series as Rick was forced to have more Earth based adventures with his family following his portal gun breaking at the end of the fifth season. Refusing to fix it until the end of the newest episode, now the series is heading into a very uncertain future for the final few episodes of Season 6. Because it's already seeming like the series will be getting into more wild concepts that fans saw in the first five seasons heading into the next finale.

If you wanted to catch up with Rick and Morty's episodes so far, you can now find the first five seasons of the series now streaming on Hulu and HBO Max. Season 6 of the series can be found on Adult Swim's official website with a cable subscription. Adult Swim teases the season so far as such, "It's season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can't miss season of your favorite show."

How do you feel about Rick and Morty taking this hiatus for Season 6? How do you hope to see the season come to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!